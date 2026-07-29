Boiling mandarin peel, orange peel, and cinnamon is a simple trick to put into practice and ideal for those who love to naturally scent their spaces.

In addition to giving citrus peels a second life, this method lets you bring a fresh aroma to the home without needing to use aerosols.

Boil mandarin peel, orange peel, and cinnamon: what this trick works for

When citrus peels are boiled together with cinnamon sticks, they release essential oils and aromatic compounds.

This steam can perfume different rooms and neutralize strong odors in minutes. The advice is to keep the doors of the rooms open so the aroma reaches the entire home.

How to prepare this mixture

To put it into practice, the citrus peels should be placed in a pot with one or two cinnamon sticks and enough water to cover them. Then it should be brought to a boil and, once it boils, the heat should be reduced and left at low temperature for a few minutes.

When they recommend using this homemade trick

This trick can be applied ideally

After cooking meals that left strong odors

Before receiving guests

During the cold months to create a warm atmosphere

After doing a general cleaning