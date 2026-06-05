A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine revealed that people who do these activities have a 13% lower likelihood of any risk of death.

The benefit comes from adding strength training to the weekly routine of exercise. According to the study, 120 minutes a week is enough to reduce the risk of death from cardiovascular and neurological diseases by up to 27%.

Neither stationary bike nor walking: the exercise you need to do for only two hours a week

According to the results of the study, it was determined that strength training, such as weightlifting exercises or exercises using body weight , including push-ups, squats, and lunges, significantly reduced the risk of premature death.

Likewise, the benefits of adding this component are enhanced when it is combined with aerobic exercise, such as brisk walking, running, swimming, or cycling.

The study was carried out with 30 years of follow-up data from three large study groups in which a total of 147,374 participants took part, with an average initial age of 54 years.

Reduces the risk of premature death, according to a 30-year study

Although the study does not specify the reasons why this happens, several health organizations offer explanations for why the risk of premature death is reduced.

First, it preserves muscle mass as the body ages, which is important since muscle loss is linked to falls, fractures, and hospitalizations. It also improves glucose control, thereby reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and other metabolic complications.

At the same time, it also causes the following improvements in the body: