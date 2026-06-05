New York presented its new fiscal year 2027 budget and Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled an education funding package with the highest level of school aid in the state’s history.

The goal is to improve access to education and reduce costs for families, as well as better prepare students for the new job market that awaits them when they finish their academic path.

Confirmed: the 2027 fiscal budget and its education package in New York

The 2027 fiscal budget for the state of New York, was approved, with a spending plan close to 269 billion dollars. This amount includes the largest investment in education ever made in the state to date.

The government allocated 39.6 billion dollars to school aid. This figure aims to strengthen all educational levels, from preschool through university.

One of the most beneficial programs is Foundation Aid, which will receive an additional 1 billion dollars to continue funding public schools.

Main points and programs they seek to strengthen with this measure

The approved investment is not limited to transferring more money to schools. The plan seeks to intervene at different stages of students’ educational paths .

One of the main bets is the expansion of Universal Pre-K, which aims to ensure greater access to early education and reduce the costs faced by families with young children.

Added to this is the strengthening of Foundation Aid, which funds essential public school expenses, from teaching staff to academic support programs.

The budget also includes resources for the public university systems SUNY and CUNY, to maintain educational quality and prevent rising costs from falling entirely on students through higher tuition.

Another focus is on combating school and college dropout rates. To this end, programs for academic support, student retention, and transition to the job market will be funded.