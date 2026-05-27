For decades, neuroscience and psychoanalysis ignored each other. A new study published in the journal Entropy breaks that silence: it concludes that Sigmund Freud‘s ideas about how the mind works anticipated, by more than a century, what modern neuroscience is now confirming. The finding could redefine how psychiatric disorders are understood and treated.

The research, led by Erik Stänicke and colleagues from the Department of Psychology at the University of Oslo, compares the classic psychoanalytic model with the predictive paradigm — the dominant theory in neuroscience, according to which the brain does not record reality but anticipates it — and finds structural similarities that go beyond the superficial.

Why does Freud’s theory unsettle modern psychiatry?

The point of tension is this: if both disciplines describe the same mental processes, psychiatry can no longer treat them as separate fields. Neuroscience provides the mechanism; psychoanalysis, the subjective experience of that mechanism. Together, according to the study, they would give rise to a more complete psychology.

The clearest example is the Freudian concept of projection: the tendency to attribute one’s own feelings or intentions to others. For neuroscience, that phenomenon is the subjective expression of something deeper: the brain imposes its prior expectations on reality , rather than updating them. These are not two different explanations for the same problem, but two levels of description of the same phenomenon.

How does this change the treatment of mental disorders?

The convergence has direct clinical consequences. Persistent symptoms such as paranoia or extreme self-criticism would no longer be seen as isolated failures of thought, but as prediction patterns that the brain keeps active because they generate certainty, even if they distort reality. That stability, paradoxically, is what makes them so difficult to change.

From that perspective, therapy cannot be limited to correcting thoughts: it must create new relational experiences that the brain cannot ignore. That is exactly what psychoanalysis has proposed for more than a century in the therapist-patient relationship. Neuroscience is beginning to explain why it works.