Going to bed immediately after eating is a common practice for many people, particularly after dinner. However, although it may seem harmless, this habit can cause digestive discomfort and affect sleep quality.

Specialists recommend allowing a certain amount of time between the last meal of the day and bedtime. This interval can vary depending on the amount and type of food consumed, as well as each person’s health conditions.

How long should you wait before going to bed after eating food?

According to the specialized Verywell Health website, it is recommended to wait between two and three hours after eating solid food before going to bed. This interval allows the stomach to continue digestion and reduces the chances of experiencing acid reflux or indigestion.

The time may vary depending on whether the following were consumed:

Clear liquids, such as water, pass through the stomach quickly, so gastroenterologist Jesse Houghton recommends waiting at least 30 minutes.

With solid food, it is recommended to wait between two and three hours before going to bed.

Foods high in fat require longer digestion because they remain in the stomach longer.

What happens if you go to bed immediately after eating?

Going to bed right after a large meal can cause different types of discomfort, mainly because laying in a horizontal position makes it easier for stomach contents to flow back into the esophagus.

According to Verywell Health, the main consequences include:

Acid reflux.

Indigestion.

Sleep disturbances.

Possible weight gain.

On the other hand, a study published in PubMed Central and the libraries of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) analyzed the eating and rest habits of 124,239 people and found that eating or drinking during the hour before going to bed was associated with a higher likelihood of wakeful periods of at least 30 minutes after falling asleep, and although they recorded a longer total sleep duration, they also experienced more interruptions.

What foods are recommended before going to sleep?

If the daily routine makes it impossible to leave a healthy gap of two or three hours between mealtime and bedtime, specialists recommend choosing small, low-fat, and easy-to-digest options:

Lean proteins: grilled chicken, fish, or turkey.

Vegetables: preferably in light preparations.

Whole grains: in moderate amounts.

Nuts and seeds: in small portions, according to individual tolerance.

Legumes: as long as they do not cause digestive discomfort.

You should avoid large, very fatty, or spicy meals , as they can promote the onset of reflux and indigestion.

Additionally, specialists advise remaining in an upright position for at least 30 minutes after eating. Taking a short, gentle walk can also aid digestion.