Greek and regular yogurt share nutrients, but they differ in texture and protein content. According to a guide from Cleveland Clinic, Greek yogurt has about twice as much protein as regular yogurt, a feature that may be useful for people looking to get more of this nutrient.

Registered dietitian Julia Zumpano explains that both varieties are sources of protein, calcium and probiotics. However, when choosing a product, she also recommends paying attention to sugar and prioritizing plain, fat-free versions.

How Greek yogurt differs from regular yogurt

Greek yogurt is strained to create a thicker, creamier texture. The publication highlights its higher protein content and cites Zumpano’s recommendation to try this variety for weight control. Its protein can help keep you feeling full longer.

Regular yogurt also provides protein and other nutrients, although its protein content is lower than Greek yogurt in this comparison. Its milder flavor and lighter consistency may appeal to some people.

Which one to choose and what to check on the label

For added protein, the guide highlights Greek yogurt. As a general recommendation, Zumpano advises choosing plain, fat-free yogurt and says both regular and Greek yogurt are good nutritional options.

The difference also comes down to ingredients. Cleveland Clinic warns that some flavored yogurts, even those with fruit, can contain high amounts of sugar.

For those choosing a flavored version, the publication suggests looking for products with fewer than 120 calories per container and no more than 12 to 13 grams of sugar. These figures are the guide’s recommendation for those varieties.

What other nutrients it provides

In addition to protein, yogurt provides calcium, which is needed for bones and teeth and for muscle and nerve function.

It may also contain probiotics. The guide notes that the type and amount of these microorganisms vary by brand, so it recommends checking the product’s features before buying it.

How to incorporate plain yogurt

To serve with it, Cleveland Clinic suggests fresh or frozen fruit, a pinch of cinnamon or vanilla extract.

Greek yogurt can also be added to fruit smoothies to provide protein and creaminess. Another option is to use it to replace part of the sour cream or mayonnaise in sauces, dressings and soups.