In mid-June, one of the most striking astronomical events of the year will take place. It is the Lunar Occultation, a phenomenon in which Venus will be visible near the Moon.

What will happen is that the Moon will slowly move in front of Venus, and this planet will disappear behind the lunar edge and then reappear on the other side.

In June the “hidden super moon” will appear in the sky: When will it take place?

The event will take place on June 17, 2026, and it is an event that does not happen often. In addition, this particular time it will be visible in broad daylight in much of North America.

Additionally, it is one of the brightest planets in the Milky Way: Venus is so bright that it can even be seen during the day.

From where can this phenomenon be seen?

This phenomenon will be seen mainly in parts of the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Venezuela, as well as in regions near these countries.

It is important to remember that since it will occur during the day, precautions are necessary when admiring it and it should be done with the naked eye.

It will be the first time it can be seen and this is the correct way to do it: NASA’s warnings

The specialists’ recommendations for viewing this phenomenon safely. Since it is an event that will take place during un period of time in which the sun will still be present if any of these elements are used:

Binoculars

Telescope

Camera with telephoto lens

Permanent eye damage can occur within seconds. Therefore: