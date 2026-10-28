The average monthly Social Security benefit for retired workers reached $2,088.79 in September 2026, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). However, the amount each person receives can vary significantly.

Lifetime earnings, the age at which a person claims benefits, and differences in work histories all help explain why some retirees receive more than others.

Age and gender also influence the averages. Meanwhile, eligible Americans with limited income and resources may qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a separate program with its own eligibility rules and payment amounts.

Social Security benefits vary by age and gender

The average monthly retirement benefit is not a fixed payment for every beneficiary. According to SSA data cited by The Motley Fool, retirees aged 62 received an average of $1,424.40 per month in December 2025.

By comparison, those aged 70 received an average of $2,274.68. The difference partly reflects the age at which people claim their benefits.

Workers who claim before reaching full retirement age generally receive reduced monthly payments. Those who delay claiming beyond full retirement age can qualify for higher benefits, up to age 70.

How the Social Security Administration calculates retirement checks

The SSA calculates retirement benefits using a worker’s 35 highest-earning years, adjusted for changes in wages over time. People with higher lifetime earnings and longer work histories may therefore qualify for larger monthly payments.

The age at which someone claims benefits also matters. For people whose full retirement age is 67, claiming at 62 can reduce their benefit by as much as 30%.

By waiting until age 70, eligible workers can receive delayed retirement credits that increase their monthly payments. However, claiming later is not necessarily the right choice for every person.

Monthly retirement benefits vary depending on work history, the age at which a person claims Social Security, and other factors.

Receiving more than the average does not automatically mean a retiree has enough money to cover all expenses. Social Security is designed to replace only part of a worker’s pre-retirement income, so personal savings, pensions and other income sources may still be necessary .

SSI recipients will receive their November payment on October 30

Unlike Social Security retirement benefits, SSI provides monthly payments to eligible people with limited income and resources. The program serves adults aged 65 or older, as well as people of any age who are blind or have qualifying disabilities.

The SSA’s payment schedule lists Friday, October 30, as the payment date for November SSI benefits. The payment arrives early because November 1 falls on a Sunday.

For 2026, the maximum federal SSI payment is $994 per month for an eligible individual and $1,491 for an eligible couple. Not everyone receives the maximum amount.