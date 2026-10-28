Receiving Social Security payments by direct deposit is the safest, fastest, and most convenient way to get paid: the money goes straight into the bank account on payday, without waiting for a check in the mail or having to go cash it. In fact, electronic payments are mandatory, so all beneficiaries must have a payment method of this type.

What you need before you start

The process is quick, but it helps to have on hand some bank account details for the account where you want to receive the payment:

The Social Security number.

The bank routing number.

The type of account (checking or savings).

The account number.

That information is usually found on the bottom of a check or in the bank’s app or online banking.

Step by step: how to set it up from my Social Security

If you already receive benefits and have a bank account, the easiest way is to do it online:

Log in to your personal My Social Security account, or create one if you do not already have one.

Select the blue Benefits & Payment Details link on the right side of the screen.

Scroll down to Update Direct Deposit and indicate whether you are the account holder or a co-holder.

Enter the bank information and click Next.

Review and verify the information, click Submit and then Done.

From the My Profile tab, you can also choose when the change takes effect.

What happens to beneficiaries who do not have a bank account

Direct deposit requires a bank account, but people without one are not left out of the system. In those cases, there is the Direct Express card, a prepaid debit card where the SSA deposits the payment automatically each month, with no bank needed.

The Go Direct line (1-800-333-1795) and Treasury resources provide guidance on this option and on how to open an account if preferred.