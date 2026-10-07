President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday that could let truckers and farmers delay paying some federal diesel taxes through Dec. 31, as restricted global supply pushes diesel prices up.

The order, published by the White House, says farmers and truckers have been hit especially hard. It directs the Treasury secretary to postpone certain diesel tax payments and waive related penalties where the law allows.

None of the relief is automatic. The Treasury Department has until Saturday to decide whether it has the legal authority to act, and it still has to issue guidance on who qualifies and when the postponed taxes come due.

Will gas prices go down under Donald Trump’s diesel tax order?

Not directly. The order applies only to diesel fuel, so the federal gas tax and the price of regular gasoline are outside its scope.

Diesel prices aren’t guaranteed to fall either. The order says nothing about prices at the pump, and whether fuel sellers pass any savings on to customers is up to the market.

The order also can’t change state fuel taxes. It tells the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs to encourage states to adopt matching relief, but each state makes its own decision.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday that could let truckers and farmers delay paying some federal diesel taxes through Dec. 31 EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

What does Donald Trump’s diesel tax order actually do?

If Treasury confirms its authority, certain federal diesel excise taxes incurred from Oct. 5 through Dec. 31 could be deferred without penalties or interest. That would leave more cash in the hands of businesses that owe the tax for the rest of the year.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) would also announce that it won’t penalize the use of dyed diesel on highways during the same period. Dyed diesel is normally reserved for farm and other off-road use, and running it on public roads usually brings fines.

The tax is delayed, not canceled. Deferred amounts will still be owed by a date Treasury must set, and the order only directs the agency to explore forgiving them, including through legislation that would need Congress.

The Agriculture Department is tasked with getting enough dyed diesel to high-demand farm areas. Meanwhile, federal highway safety audits and inspections continue under the order.