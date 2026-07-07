The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has officially increased the price of Forever stamps, meaning Americans will now pay more to mail a standard First-Class letter. The change is part of the agency’s latest postage rate adjustment and affects one of the most commonly used mailing products in the United States.

Because Forever stamps remain valid regardless of future price increases, many consumers purchase them before new rates take effect. The latest increase has once again drawn attention to how these stamps work and why they continue to be a popular option for everyday mail.

How much do Forever stamps cost after the USPS price increase?

Under the new pricing approved by the USPS, the price of a Forever stamp has increased from 78 cents to 83 cents, a 4-cent increase for mailing a standard one-ounce First-Class letter.

The price adjustment is part of the Postal Service’s long-term strategy to strengthen its financial position while keeping mail services operating nationwide. The updated rates apply to a variety of mailing services, including letters, postcards and additional-ounce postage.

What is a Forever stamp and why does it matter?

A Forever stamp is a U.S. postage stamp that never expires. Once purchased, it can be used at any time to mail a standard First-Class letter weighing up to one ounce within the United States, even if postal rates increase in the future.

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That means anyone who bought Forever stamps before the latest price hike can continue using those stamps without paying the difference. Unlike traditional stamps with a fixed monetary value, Forever stamps automatically retain their full mailing value as postal rates change.

For many Americans, this makes Forever stamps a simple way to avoid future postage increases while keeping stamps on hand for personal or business correspondence.