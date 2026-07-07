The Social Security Administration (SSA) details for everyone interested in applying for retirement benefits what the consequences can be of claiming the money at age 62.

Although choosing early retirement allows you to collect the money over a longer period than if you waited to reach full or delayed retirement, in these cases the monthly amount that will be paid will have a discount for having claimed too early.

Confirmed by Social Security: retirement for these people will be reduced by approximately 30%

It is known as early retirement when benefits are paid to those who apply before reaching full retirement age.

For those who worked at least 10 years, this benefit can be claimed upon turning 62, although only the full benefits will be paid if the person waits until reaching their full age.

SSA indicates in this regard that the benefit is reduced by 0.5% for each month that one did not wait to apply. In this sense, those who claim upon reaching age 62 will receive approximately 30% less than they would be entitled to.

When to apply for Social Security retirement to avoid the reduction

Those who turn 62 in 2026 will reach full retirement age at 67, in 2031. At that time, older adults who waited will be able to claim their retirement and receive it in full.

However, if they wait even beyond this age, the amount received will increase proportionally, with age 70 being the cap on the maximum increase that can be obtained.