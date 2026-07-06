The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has a tax credit aimed at low- and moderate-income workers. The benefit directly reduces the tax to be paid, and if the amount exceeds it, the taxpayer can receive the difference as a refund.

Although most taxpayers usually have children, IRS clarifies that the EITC can also be claimed without qualifying children as long as the basic eligibility requirements are met.

Earned Income Tax Credit refund approved: What are the requirements to claim it?

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) had a maximum amount of 8,046 for the 2025 tax year that was filed in early 2026. This amount varies depending on the number of qualifying children and the income level.

To claim this benefit, the following must be met:

Have earned work income such as wages, tips, and fees

Have a Social Security number (SSN) valid for working in the country

File the tax return on time and properly

Be a U.S. citizen or a resident alien who meets IRS conditions

Not file under Married Filing Separately status

Not file Form 2555 to exclude income earned abroad

Meet the income limits

IRS will send deposits of up to 4,328 dollars: Who qualifies to receive them?

Those who qualify to receive this specific amount are those who have a qualifying child, in addition to meeting the previous requirements.

A qualifying child is understood as:

Be a child, stepchild, adopted child, sibling, grandchild, or other relative

Be under 19 years old or under 24 if studying full time, except if they have a permanent disability

Have lived with the taxpayer in the country for more than half the year

Have a valid SSN

What are the amounts per child?

The amounts vary depending on whether the taxpayer has children or not: