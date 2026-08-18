The Social Security Administration confirmed that couples who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in California and receive non-medical care outside the home can access a combined payment of up to $38,869 a year. The amount requires completing form SSA-8000-BK and meeting the income requirements set by the agency.

The figure comes from the sum of the monthly $3,239.14 payments provided by Social Security during 2026, according to the agency’s official publication. The benefit combines the federal SSI payment with the supplement provided by the state of California and varies depending on each couple’s living situation.

What is SSI, and who can receive up to 38,869 dollars?

SSI is a federal program that provides monthly payments to people age 65 or older, and to people of any age who are blind or have a disability, including children. To qualify, the applicant must complete form SSA-8000-BK with Social Security.

The annual amount of $38,869 applies specifically to couples in the non-medical care outside the home category, the highest on the scale. Other categories receive lower amounts:

Combined monthly payments for couples (2026)

Live independently: $2,098.83

Without means to cook: $2,356.57

Live in another person’s home: $1,609.70

Non-medical care outside the home: $3,239.14

What requirements does Social Security impose to access the benefit?

To qualify, the value of the applicant’s resources must be less than $2,000 if single, or less than $3,000 if married and living with a spouse. The value of the home they live in is not counted, nor is the value of a vehicle in most cases. They must also live in the United States or in the Northern Mariana Islands.

The process can be started at www.segurosocial.gov or by calling 1-800-772-1213, with option 7 for Spanish, Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 19:00. Those who receive SSI automatically gain access to Medi-Cal and may also qualify for SNAP (CalFresh) benefits.