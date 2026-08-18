In the United States, the airport authorities require anyone who wants to board a domestic flight to present a driver’s license or any other valid document in accordance with the security standards established by the Real ID law, which will be implemented at the federal level starting May 7, 2025.

In this context, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has published on its website an official list of credentials that will be considered acceptable for identity verification and details the expiration period of such documents for that purpose.

The U.S. passport is included on this list, as it meets all required security standards.

How long the passport and other identification documents are allowed to be valid

According to TSA, all passports with an expiration date no more than two years away are considered valid for flights within the country.

It is important to note that the grace period for expiration will apply only to domestic flights. In situations involving travel abroad, the U.S. passport must be valid and in excellent physical condition.

Reason for the requirement in the United States of a Real ID-compliant document

The main reason is security. All documents approved by Real ID law share the same standards regarding issuance, regardless of the state that issues them.

This process highlights the implementation of anti-counterfeiting technology, prevention of internal fraud, and the use of documentary evidence and records in order to verify the identity of the document applicant.

Comprehensive list of documents accepted by the United States

Enhanced Driver’s License issued by the state

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS Trusted Traveler card

U.S. Department of Defense identification , including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation/native tribe

PIV HSPD-12 card

Passport issued by a foreign government

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Canada Native and Northern Affairs card

Transportation worker identification credential

Employment Authorization Card from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (I-766)

U.S. merchant mariner credential

Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Digital IDs are also accepted, such as Apple ID, Clear ID or Google Pass ID.