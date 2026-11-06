The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will temporarily suspend access to its Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) tool, a free six-digit code designed to reduce the risk of tax-related identity theft.

The interruption will begin in mid-November 2026 as part of the agency’s annual system maintenance. According to the IRS, the service generally becomes available again in mid-January of the following year.

Taxpayers who do not have this security feature yet and plan to file their tax returns early in 2027 should request it before the temporary shutdown begins.

How the IRS six-digit PIN works

The IP PIN is a personal identification number that provides an additional layer of protection for taxpayers’ information. Its main purpose is to prevent someone else from filing a federal tax return using a taxpayer’s Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

The code is known only to the taxpayer and the IRS. When someone enrolled in the program files a tax return, they must enter the corresponding PIN so the agency can verify their identity.

This means that someone who obtains another person’s personal information cannot successfully submit an electronic tax return using those details without also having the correct code.

The agency will temporarily suspend access to a service that helps prevent someone else from filing a tax return using a taxpayer’s personal information. Anyone who wants to protect their information before the next tax season should complete the process ahead of the shutdown.

The service is free and is not limited to people who have already experienced fraud. Any taxpayer who can verify their identity can request an IP PIN as a preventive measure, even if they are not required to file a federal tax return.

When the tool will go offline and when it will return

The IRS confirmed that its IP PIN application will become unavailable for annual maintenance starting in mid-November 2026.

The interruption does not mean the agency is eliminating the program or that taxpayers will lose their protection. It is a temporary suspension that takes place every year to update the service.

According to the agency, the tool generally becomes available again in mid-January 2027. The IRS has not announced an exact date for the beginning or end of the maintenance period.

The code is valid for one calendar year, and a new one is generated each year. Therefore, taxpayers who are already enrolled in the program will also need to retrieve their new PIN once the service becomes available again.

How to get your IP PIN before the shutdown

The fastest way to obtain the code is through the official Get an IP PIN tool, available through an IRS Individual Online Account.

To complete the process, taxpayers must:

Sign in to their individual account on the official IRS website. Verify their identity if they have not already completed this step. Open the Profile section and select the IP PIN option. Obtain their personal six-digit code.

People who cannot verify their identity online also have other options. The IRS allows taxpayers to request a PIN through Form 15227, provided they meet the eligibility requirements, or schedule an in-person appointment at a Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC).

However, these alternatives may take longer than online enrollment. Taxpayers who need the code should therefore avoid waiting until the annual maintenance period begins.

The IRS warns that it will never ask for your PIN by phone or email

Once obtained, the IP PIN must be kept private. The IRS recommends sharing it only with a trusted tax professional when it is time to prepare and submit a tax return.

The agency also warns that it will never request this code through phone calls, text messages, emails, or social media.

If someone contacts a taxpayer and asks for the number to release a refund, verify their identity, or resolve an alleged tax problem, it could be a scam attempt.