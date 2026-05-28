Maintaining the validity of the U.S. passport is essential for all citizens who intend to travel abroad, since many countries will require that this international identification have a validity of at least 6 months.

In this context, the U.S. Department of State clarifies that not all passports are eligible for renewal, so some must be processed again from scratch, depending on the age at which they were originally issued.

According to the authorities, all passports requested before the age of 16 are ineligible for renewal . For this reason, when a minor’s passport is approaching its expiration date or has already expired, it will be necessary to obtain a completely new one in person.

“Passports for children under 16 are valid for 5 years and are not renewable . Also, if your child’s passport has expired or is about to expire, you must apply for a new one in person,” says USA.gov.

This regulation therefore applies to minors under 16 and young people up to 20 years and 11 months old who hold a still-valid minor passport.

I have already reached adulthood: what steps should I follow to obtain a new passport in the United States

In these cases, the application process is similar to the one carried out when applying for the passport initially, and once issued, the document will be valid for 10 years. The steps of the process are:

Complete Form DS-11

Provide physical proof of U.S. citizenship

Present a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license

Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the identification document

Attach an acceptable passport photo along with the application

Pay the corresponding fee, which will be USD 195 if both the passport book and passport card are processed

All relevant documentation must be presented at an authorized passport center.

The authorities report that it will also not be possible to update passports through the renewal process.