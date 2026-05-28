En esta noticia
Maintaining the validity of the U.S. passport is essential for all citizens who intend to travel abroad, since many countries will require that this international identification have a validity of at least 6 months.
In this context, the U.S. Department of State clarifies that not all passports are eligible for renewal, so some must be processed again from scratch, depending on the age at which they were originally issued.
The United States restricts passport updates for certain age groups
According to the authorities, all passports requested before the age of 16 are ineligible for renewal. For this reason, when a minor’s passport is approaching its expiration date or has already expired, it will be necessary to obtain a completely new one in person.
“Passports for children under 16 are valid for 5 years and are not renewable. Also, if your child’s passport has expired or is about to expire, you must apply for a new one in person,” says USA.gov.
This regulation therefore applies to minors under 16 and young people up to 20 years and 11 months old who hold a still-valid minor passport.
I have already reached adulthood: what steps should I follow to obtain a new passport in the United States
In these cases, the application process is similar to the one carried out when applying for the passport initially, and once issued, the document will be valid for 10 years. The steps of the process are:
- Complete Form DS-11
- Provide physical proof of U.S. citizenship
- Present a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license
- Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the identification document
- Attach an acceptable passport photo along with the application
- Pay the corresponding fee, which will be USD 195 if both the passport book and passport card are processed
All relevant documentation must be presented at an authorized passport center.
Relevant information: other passports that cannot be updated in the United States
The authorities report that it will also not be possible to update passports through the renewal process.
- Issued more than 15 years ago
- Lost, stolen, or severely damaged
- That do not show the holder’s current name without a document proving the legal name change