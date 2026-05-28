When a debt with the Treasury remains unresolved for some time, the process stops being administrative and moves into direct action. In the United States, ignoring the final notices can trigger measures that immediately affect the taxpayer’s money and assets.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), can move forward with seizures if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy.

The IRS notice that absolutely everyone must respond to on time

Before carrying out a levy, the IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Through this key notification, the agency informs:

Details of the outstanding debt

The up to 30-day period to respond or regularize it

This is the final notice before collection measures are activated.

IRS automatically levies everyone who delayed this procedure

If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or does not respond within the established deadlines:

The case is moved to the active collection system (ACS)

Levy is authorized without further warnings

The room for negotiation is drastically reduced

Failure to respond speeds up the process.

IRS immediately levies these assets one by one

Through the ACS, the IRS can take: