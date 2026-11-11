The Donald Trump administration, through the Social Security Administration (SSA), confirmed the November payment date. The deposit will be automatic for all retirees who meet the requirements to receive the money.

The payment is part of the regular schedule the SSA uses to distribute benefits throughout the year, but the calendar also includes those who receive disability payments (SSDI) and survivor beneficiaries, who are paid on different dates based on the account holder’s birth date.

Beneficiaries do not need to file a monthly claim to receive the money, as long as they have a valid payment method on file. However, it is important to know which groups are included in this date, how the payment is credited, and what those who do not find the money in their bank account on the expected day should do.

Who will receive Social Security payments on Wednesday, Nov. 18

The SSA confirmed in its 2026 payment schedule that on Wednesday, Nov. 18, it will deposit benefits for the month’s third group of beneficiaries. This date applies to retirees, people who receive disability payments, and survivor beneficiaries whose Social Security record corresponds to someone born between the 11th and 20th of any month.

The November schedule is distributed as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 10 : beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 : beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.

How the SSA deposits retirement money and what beneficiaries need to do

Social Security payments are credited automatically every month through an electronic system. According to the SSA, beneficiaries can receive the money in two ways: through direct deposit into a bank account or through the Direct Express debit card, an alternative for those who do not have a bank account.

To receive the money, beneficiaries must have a valid payment method on file. The agency allows people to sign up for or change direct deposit information through my Social Security account, by contacting the bank, or by calling the SSA.

If the money does not appear on the expected day, the SSA recommends: