The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed the payment dates for the different beneficiaries of the federal agency. The Official Calendar is organized in stages according to each person’s date of birth.

To see the full calendar for the rest of the year, you can check the scheduled dates here. Additionally, if the deposit is not received on time, SSA recommends following a series of steps to claim it.

When will SSA beneficiaries be paid?

For October, 5 deposit dates are set, plus one additional date corresponding to a November benefit.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries: Thursday, October 1.

Social Security beneficiaries from before May 1997 or those who also receive SSI: Friday, October 2.

Beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th of any month: Wednesday, October 14.

Beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th of any month: Wednesday, October 21.

Beneficiaries born between the 21st and the 31st of any month: Wednesday, October 28.

In addition, on Friday, October 30, SSI beneficiaries will receive the November payment.

SSA recommends checking through the My Social Security account whether the payment was made, is still pending, or does not appear as scheduled:

If the deposit does not appear on the date indicated by SSA in the official calendar, you should contact the bank because it could be a delay in processing the deposit.

If the bank confirms that it did not receive the money, the beneficiary can report a late, lost, or stolen payment to SSA.

Additionally, it is recommended to keep the information updated, since if there is a mismatch, the deposit could be delayed until it is updated.

Check whether your benefit is still active: How can it be verified?

Beneficiaries can use their My Social Security account to manage and review information related to benefits.

You can also check the status by phone through the SSA automated service, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in English and Spanish, at 1-800-772-1213.