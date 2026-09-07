Millions of Americans who receive Social Security benefits will continue receiving their scheduled payments throughout September 2026. However, some beneficiaries may see two payments credited to their accounts during the month, depending on the type of benefits they receive.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) publishes an annual payment calendar that determines when retirement, disability, survivor and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are delivered. The payment date depends on the type of benefit and, for many Social Security recipients, the beneficiary’s date of birth.

Who can receive two payments in September?

The situation primarily affects people who receive SSI. SSI payments are normally issued on the first day of the month. When the first day of a month falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the payment is moved to the previous business day.

This scheduling rule can result in beneficiaries receiving an SSI payment twice within the same calendar month. Importantly, this does not represent an extra bonus or an increase in benefits: one of the payments can actually correspond to the following month’s SSI benefit.

Therefore, beneficiaries should not interpret two deposits in one month as receiving two monthly benefits permanently.

Not all Social Security beneficiaries will receive double payments this month.

For people receiving Social Security benefits under the regular Wednesday schedule, the SSA uses the beneficiary’s birth date to determine the payment date.

The general schedule is:

Birth dates from the 1st through the 10th: second Wednesday.

Birth dates from the 11th through the 20th: third Wednesday.

Birth dates from the 21st through the 31st: fourth Wednesday.

The SSA’s 2026 calendar establishes this system for beneficiaries whose payments are scheduled according to their birth date.

People who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, as well as those who receive both Social Security and SSI, follow different payment arrangements. The SSA states that, in these cases, Social Security is generally paid on the third day of the month while SSI is paid on the first.

Does receiving two payments mean getting double the money?

No. This is one of the most important details for beneficiaries.

A second deposit during September does not necessarily mean that the SSA is providing a special double payment. In cases involving SSI, the timing can simply mean that one payment belongs to the next month’s benefit.

The SSA explains that SSI payments can be moved when the first day of the month falls on a weekend or federal holiday. As a result, the annual calendar can contain months in which beneficiaries receive two SSI payments and other months in which they receive none.

What should retirees and beneficiaries do?

Anyone expecting a Social Security or SSI payment should check the official SSA payment calendar and their personal payment information before assuming that a deposit is an additional benefit.

The SSA also recommends allowing additional time if a payment does not arrive on the expected date before contacting the agency. Beneficiaries can use their my Social Security account to check upcoming and previous payments.