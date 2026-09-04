The Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed the payment schedule for September 2026, with benefits being distributed in several rounds throughout the month. The first payments have already been sent, while other beneficiaries will receive their money later depending on their benefit type and birth date.

The September calendar includes payments for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients, beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, and other retirement, survivor and disability beneficiaries.

Who received Social Security payments first in September?

The first payment of the month was sent to SSI beneficiaries on Tuesday, September 1.

SSI is a federal benefit administered by the SSA for eligible people with limited income and resources who are 65 or older, blind or have a qualifying disability.

The next payment was scheduled for Thursday, September 3. This group generally includes people who started receiving Social Security benefits before May 1, 1997, as well as certain beneficiaries who receive both Social Security and SSI.

People who receive both types of benefits can therefore see two separate payments during the month: their SSI payment on September 1 and their Social Security payment on September 3.

The next Social Security payments are based on birthdays

For most beneficiaries who started receiving Social Security after April 30, 1997, the payment date is determined by the day of birth associated with the benefit.

The September 2026 schedule is divided into three Wednesday payments:

September 9: beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of the month.

September 16: beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th .

September 23: beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.

This means that not everyone receiving Social Security will receive their September benefit during the first week of the month.

Recipients urged to check ‘my Social Security’ if payments are delayed.

What benefits are included in the schedule?

The payment calendar covers several types of Social Security benefits, including retirement benefits, survivor benefits and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

For most beneficiaries in these categories, the payment date depends on the person’s birthday. However, some groups follow a different schedule, including certain people who began receiving benefits before May 1997 and individuals who receive both SSI and Social Security.

The same birthday-based schedule can also apply when someone receives a benefit based on another person’s earnings record. In those situations, the relevant birthday may be that of the worker whose earnings record the benefit is based on.

What happens if the payment does not arrive?

The SSA advises beneficiaries to allow additional time before contacting the agency if their payment does not appear on the expected date.

If a payment is missing, recipients should first check their my Social Security account and make sure their personal and payment information is current. The SSA’s online services allow beneficiaries to review information related to their benefits and account.

Beneficiaries should also remember that the payment schedule identifies the date on which the SSA sends the benefit. The exact time at which funds become available can vary depending on the financial institution.

The complete September 2026 payment calendar

The official schedule for September is:

September 1: SSI beneficiaries.

September 3: beneficiaries who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 and certain people receiving both SSI and Social Security.

September 9: Social Security beneficiaries born from the 1st through the 10th.

September 16: beneficiaries born from the 11th through the 20th.

September 23: beneficiaries born from the 21st through the 31st.

The staggered system means beneficiaries should identify the category they belong to rather than assuming that every Social Security recipient receives a payment on the same day.