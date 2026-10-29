In the United Kingdom, a man whose identity was not released was found dead between Oct. 9 and 10. Coroners determined he had died about two weeks earlier. Although there were signs of a cat in the home, police were unable to find the animal.

Weeks later, a friend of the deceased alerted the West Midlands Cat Rescue Team. That was when they were able to find Nibbles, the cat who had been trapped in the home for weeks, with no one knowing where she was.

How long was this cat locked inside after her owner died?

According to rescuers who spoke to local outlet The Independent, Nibbles was trapped in her deceased owner’s home in Shrewsbury for about a month. The property was infested with flies, was in poor condition and had the doors and windows shut.

Although the house was full of food, toys and litter boxes, showing that the owner had a cat, police were not able to find Nibbles during the first search.

The rescue team described the case as one of the most “heartbreaking” situations it had faced.

How did she survive for a month?

According to rescuers, Nibbles survived by eating from a bag of dry food she managed to get into and drinking water from the toilet.

Access to those resources was crucial to her survival, since no one had gone into the house to feed her during that time.

When rescuers entered the property, they feared the cat might already be dead. However, they found her alive, curled up in her owner’s room, after spending weeks completely alone.