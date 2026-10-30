The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed the November and December 2026 payment dates for retirees, people with disabilities and recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

The schedule includes early deposits on Oct. 30 and Dec. 31, along with the usual dates assigned based on each beneficiary’s date of birth.

When Social Security pays in November 2026

The November payment schedule will start early this Friday, Oct. 30, when the SSI benefit for the following month will be paid. That is because Nov. 1 falls on a Sunday and, as planned, the payment is moved up to the last business day of October.

After that, the SSA will make regular Social Security deposits throughout November, depending on each beneficiary’s circumstances:

Tuesday, Nov. 3 : beneficiaries who have received Social Security since before May 1997 and those who receive both Social Security and SSI.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 (Wednesday, Nov. 11, is a holiday for Veterans Day): beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 : beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: beneficiaries born between the 21st and the 31st.

During December, the Social Security Administration will keep the monthly distribution schedule, although the calendar has one important exception for SSI recipients.

The agency scheduled the following payments:

Tuesday, Dec. 1 : Supplemental Security Income recipients.

Thursday, Dec. 3 : people who have received Social Security benefits since before May 1997 and those who receive both programs.

Wednesday, Dec. 9 : beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th.

Wednesday, Dec. 16 : beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th.

Wednesday, Dec. 23 : beneficiaries born between the 21st and the 31st.

Thursday, Dec. 31: early SSI payment for January 2027, subject to that year’s applicable schedule. Because Jan. 1, 2027, will be a federal holiday for New Year’s Day, the monthly SSI payment is moved up to the last business day of December.

It is worth noting that the early November payments in October and the January payments in December are not extra bonuses, but rather changes in payment dates because they fall on nonworking days.