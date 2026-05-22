En esta noticia
The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed an important change to its online system for retirees, beneficiaries, and future claimants.
This is a nationwide update to the my Social Security platform, used by thousands of citizens to carry out procedures and check benefits.
my Social Security has changed: what are the main modifications
The most important change is the implementation of a completely redesigned retirement calculator that will allow users to compare up to three different estimates at the same time.
According to the agency, this tool will now include visual graphics and a clearer interface so users can easily understand how much they might receive under different retirement scenarios.
The main changes include:
- Simultaneous comparison of several retirement estimates
- New color bar chart
- Simplified navigation within the system
- Unified design with the SSA.gov portal
In addition, SSA said the service’s appearance was updated to provide a more unified experience.
What services can be handled with this SSA platform
According to the announcement, those who use this service will be able to
- Check retirement estimates
- Review spousal benefits
- Check the status of applications
- Change direct deposit information
- Download benefit letters
- Update address and personal information
The system is available for future retirees, current beneficiaries, and people who want to check official estimates.