The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed an important change to its online system for retirees, beneficiaries, and future claimants.

This is a nationwide update to the my Social Security platform, used by thousands of citizens to carry out procedures and check benefits.

my Social Security has changed: what are the main modifications

The most important change is the implementation of a completely redesigned retirement calculator that will allow users to compare up to three different estimates at the same time.

According to the agency, this tool will now include visual graphics and a clearer interface so users can easily understand how much they might receive under different retirement scenarios.

The main changes include:

Simultaneous comparison of several retirement estimates

New color bar chart

Simplified navigation within the system

Unified design with the SSA.gov portal

In addition, SSA said the service’s appearance was updated to provide a more unified experience.

What services can be handled with this SSA platform

According to the announcement, those who use this service will be able to

Check retirement estimates

Review spousal benefits

Check the status of applications

Change direct deposit information

Download benefit letters

Update address and personal information