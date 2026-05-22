People with warrants, active court orders, or arrest alerts in the United States may lose their passport and be barred from applying for a new one. Federal rules allow travel documents to be revoked or blocked when there are pending court proceedings or restrictions imposed by courts.

The authorities explained that the measure can apply both to citizens inside the country and to Americans abroad. In some cases, the passport can also be held while investigations or court proceedings move forward.

The United States can revoke passports due to arrest warrants

The United States Department of State indicated that security agencies and courts can request the revocation or denial of passports when there is a federal arrest warrant or an active court order.

Federal rules also contemplate restrictions for people with parole conditions that prohibit leaving the country or for cases linked to extradition proceedings.

According to official documents, authorities must present valid court information to begin the process of canceling or blocking the passport.

Who could be left without a passport in the United States

The restrictions mainly affect people included on judicial lists or with open criminal cases. Among the cases covered are:

Federal arrest warrants.

Active court orders.

Arrest alerts.

Extradition proceedings.

Parole restrictions.

Authorities said these measures are intended to prevent people wanted by the justice system from leaving the country using official documents.

What happens if a person tries to renew their passport

The government can automatically reject new passport applications when it detects pending court orders or active legal restrictions.

In addition, the authorities can retain valid documentation while investigations or court proceedings related to the applicant move forward.