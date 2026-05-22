The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has launched new immigration reviews in certain cases linked to permanent residency. Federal authorities have begun investigating files suspected of fraud, irregularities, or false documentation in obtaining the green card.

The checks are part of an update driven by the federal Government and focus mainly on cases where permanent residency may have been obtained through fraudulent marriages, false statements, or illegal immigration procedures.

USCIS will review suspected cases of immigration fraud

Internal data revealed in the first operations show that dozens of green card holders have already been identified for possible deportation proceedings. The investigations are being carried out by new specialized divisions in immigration control and background verification.

The USCIS clarified in various official guides that lying to obtain immigration benefits constitutes a serious violation of federal law . Among the irregularities under investigation are fake marriages, altered documents, and fraudulent statements during immigration procedures.

Penalties may include loss of permanent residency, reentry bans, and removal proceedings from the country. In some cases, fines or criminal investigations may also apply.

Which people could face deportation proceedings

The new reviews do not affect all lawful permanent residents. The green card remains a valid permanent residency document for millions of immigrants who completed their procedures legally.

However, investigations are focused on people who may have obtained that benefit through immigration fraud, sham marriages, or false information submitted to the authorities.

USCIS explained that reviews can also be initiated when serious criminal records or inconsistencies are detected during later security checks.

What happens to the green card and why USCIS can revoke it

Immigration laws provide that this benefit can be revoked if it is shown to have been obtained through illegal or fraudulent methods.