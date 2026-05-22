Boston Logan Airport is launching a pilot program on June 1 that eliminates the TSA line inside the airport: passengers will go through security screening in Framingham, 24.8 miles from the airport, and arrive by direct bus at their boarding gate. The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) presented the initiative as the first of its kind in the country.

The system operates from a remote terminal located next to the Logan Express stop in Framingham. There, travelers check their baggage, go through TSA screening, and board a secure bus that drops them inside the airport’s restricted area, already on the secure side. The pilot will run through August 31.

How does the new system work for going through TSA before arriving at Logan Airport?

During the pilot phase, the service is available only to Delta Air Lines and JetBlue passengers on flights departing between 5:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Massport confirmed that it plans to add more airlines in the future.

Step by step at the Framingham remote terminal

1- The passenger arrives in Framingham at least 30 minutes before the scheduled bus time (approximately 2.5 hours before the flight).

2- Checks in their baggage and obtains their boarding pass.

3- Goes through the full TSA screening at the remote terminal.

4- Boards the secure bus to Logan.

5- Arrives at the airport inside the already cleared area, just steps from their boarding gate.

Parking in Framingham has 400 spaces available at $7 per day.

How much does it cost and how do you book the service to fly from Logan without waiting in line at the airport?

The one-way trip from Framingham to Logan Airport costs $9. The return trip is made via the regular Logan Express service from the airport terminal. Reservations open on Massport’s official website.

To use the service, there are two key conditions: the reservation must be made at least 90 minutes before the flight and no more than 90 days in advance . Massport warned that spaces are limited and recommended booking early since this is an ongoing pilot program.

The program will require a $2.5 million investment by the port authority, which will evaluate its results before deciding whether to expand it to other locations in the Logan Express system.