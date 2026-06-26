The Social Security Administration (SSA) reported through its official website that there will be an important change in the Direct Express program, used by various beneficiaries to receive their payments.

This modification implies a change of financial institution in charge of administering the program and will require account holders to keep their contact information up to date in order to learn about news related to the transition.

What changes in Direct Express, and what will beneficiaries have to do?

The statement reports that the United States Department of the Treasury’s Fiscal Service Bureau selected Fifth Third Bank as the new financial agent for the Direct Express program.

This change began to be implemented for new enrollments in May 2026.

What will happen to those who already have a Direct Express card

For those who already have a Direct Express card issued by Comerica, the transition of accounts is scheduled to begin “later this year” or early next year.

Before the change becomes official, beneficiaries will receive advance notice with the corresponding information.

Important information for those who have Direct Express cards

The statement notes that current Direct Express cardholders must keep their contact information up to date.

The agency indicates that this is essential to ensure that all necessary notices are received.

It is important to note that beneficiaries must continue using their Comerica-issued cards even after the transition, until they expire.