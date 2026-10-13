The Social Security Administration (SSA) explains the steps that those who need to replace their Social Security card must follow, which contains key information about each person, such as their name and SSN.

Although there are different ways to replace the physical copy, the federal agency warns that it is often simply not necessary, given that presenting the card is usually not required.

How to replace the SSA card from home

One of the easiest ways to carry out this procedure is to opt for the online process, which can be done by following the steps listed below:

Create or sign in to a personal my Social Security account

Verify identity

Submit the replacement card application

In these cases, the document will arrive by mail in approximately two weeks.

Those who prefer to complete the procedure in person will have to schedule an appointment at an agency.

“If you decide to go to a local Social Security office, you will not receive the card the same day; the card still must be processed and mailed,” it says.

SSA warning about this procedure

The authorities explain that, in general, it will not be necessary to apply for a replacement of this document since employers, organizations, financial institutions and different agencies usually only need the Social Security number , not the card.

Protect yourself from identity theft: recommendations for those who use a physical SSA card

“Your Social Security number is key to your personal and financial information. Protecting it is essential to prevent identity theft and avoid scams,” the authorities indicate.

In that sense, the general advice is:

Avoid carrying the physical SSA card. The ideal is to keep it in one place and only move it when considered necessary.

Do not show the card when not required.

Whenever the SSN is requested, ask what it is for and how it will be used.

Do not carry other documents that show the SSN.

Fraud schemes and detected scams are published at this link. Knowing about them is the best way to stay alert and protect yourself against any risk.