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The Government confirmed that in New York vehicle checks are being intensified to verify compliance with a mandatory procedure.

The operations, coordinated by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), aim to detect cars that are being driven with an expired inspection or without the sticker visible, an offense that allows for immediate fines and other penalties.

Documents.Official measure | The Government will inspect vehicles one by one and flag drivers who fail to prove their legal status

They inspect car by car to verify compliance with this DMV procedure

This is the annual inspection, which aims to verify that the vehicle:

  • Meets minimum safety conditions
  • Keeps mechanical systems in good condition
  • Complies with environmental and emissions standards

Driving without this current check can lead to immediate penalties.

What they check during the inspection

The DMV requires checks on various essential components, including:

  • Brakes
  • Lights and signals
  • Tires
  • Polluting emissions
  • Vehicle safety systems
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Fines and penalties for everyone who has postponed this procedure

Delaying the inspection can mean:

  • Financial fines (which increase with delay and repeat offenses)
  • Correction order with a deadline to regularize
  • Restrictions on renewing registration or insurance
  • If the car has serious faults, prohibition on driving until it is inspected