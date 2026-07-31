The Government confirmed that in New York vehicle checks are being intensified to verify compliance with a mandatory procedure.

The operations, coordinated by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), aim to detect cars that are being driven with an expired inspection or without the sticker visible, an offense that allows for immediate fines and other penalties.

They inspect car by car to verify compliance with this DMV procedure

This is the annual inspection, which aims to verify that the vehicle:

Meets minimum safety conditions

Keeps mechanical systems in good condition

Complies with environmental and emissions standards

Driving without this current check can lead to immediate penalties.

What they check during the inspection

The DMV requires checks on various essential components, including:

Brakes

Lights and signals

Tires

Polluting emissions

Vehicle safety systems

Fines and penalties for everyone who has postponed this procedure

Delaying the inspection can mean: