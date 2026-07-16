New York confirmed that it will modernize the card system of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) with the aim of strengthening the security of millions of beneficiaries.

The state seeks to replace the current magnetic-stripe cards with new chip models, a technology designed to prevent the theft of funds through card cloning methods.

All EBT cards will become invalid and will be replaced with new chip versions: When will this change arrive?

The gradual replacement of the current cards will begin starting in the first quarter of 2027. The renewal will reach about two million SNAP beneficiaries and will be carried out automatically.

This means that holders will not have to request a new card: they will receive a notification with the corresponding instructions before the card is sent so they know what steps to follow.

New EBT cards: Why is this decision being made?

The measure was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul and is part of a plan to combat fraud popularly known as “skimming,” a practice used to copy card information in order to illegally access benefits.

With this new addition, in addition to protecting EBT cards from this scenario, it also makes contactless payments possible.

Security: How can EBT cards be protected before the change?

Until the distribution of the new cards begins, the authorities recommend strengthening security measures to prevent benefit theft:

Activate card lock and unlock from the ebtEDGE app or the beneficiary portal

Change the PIN periodically and use a combination that is hard to guess

Disable online purchases if they are not used

Limit out-of-state transactions when they are not necessary

Finally, never share the card number or PIN, since no official agency will ask for that information by phone, email, or text message.