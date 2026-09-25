The Social Security Administration (SSA) warns beneficiaries about scams in which criminals impersonate government employees, threaten the loss of benefits, and pressure people to share personal information or send money.

In a September 16, 2026 update, the agency urged advocates to help people recognize fraudulent calls, emails, texts, and other communications.

The SSA and its Office of the Inspector General (OIG) say scammers may use real employee names, official-looking documents, or even government phone numbers to appear legitimate. Beneficiaries should be especially cautious when an unexpected message creates a sense of urgency or demands immediate payment.

What are the signs of a Social Security scam?

The SSA identifies four common warning signs: the caller or sender pretends to represent an organization you know , claims there is a problem or prize, pressures you to act immediately, and tells you to make a payment in a specific way.

Scammers may ask for payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, cash, or prepaid debit cards. They may also threaten to suspend a Social Security number or account, demand secrecy, or claim that money must be moved to a different bank account for protection.

How can beneficiaries protect themselves?

The SSA recommends pausing before responding to unexpected communications and avoiding links or attachments in suspicious messages . Social Security will not ask for sensitive personal information through social media, email, or text messages.

Scammers may ask for payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, cash, or prepaid debit cards. Chat GPT

Beneficiaries can use their official my Social Security account to access their information securely and manage their benefits without relying on unsolicited contact. Suspicious Social Security scams can be reported to the SSA Office of the Inspector General through its official reporting system.