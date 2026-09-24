The Social Security Administration (SSA) is moving beneficiaries away from paper checks as the federal government transitions to electronic payments. The agency said in June 2026 that it plans to complete the transition for all beneficiaries this year.

Federal law and Executive Order 14247 require federal benefits to be paid electronically, while the Department of the Treasury is phasing out paper checks. The SSA says electronic payments are faster and more secure, and paper checks are 16 times more likely to be lost, stolen, altered or returned as undeliverable.

How can Social Security beneficiaries switch to electronic payments?

People who still receive their benefits by paper check can switch to direct deposit through their personal My Social Security account. They can also ask their financial institution to send their direct deposit information to the SSA electronically.

Beneficiaries without a bank account can use the Direct Express program to receive payments through a prepaid debit card. The SSA says this option is available to people who cannot use a traditional bank account.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is moving beneficiaries away from paper checks as the federal government transitions to electronic payments. Visuals6x

What if a beneficiary cannot receive electronic payments?

The SSA recognizes that some beneficiaries may face difficulties making the transition. People who cannot switch because of circumstances such as living in a remote location without access to financial institutions can request a waiver through the U.S. Treasury.

The agency says the transition is intended to improve the speed, security, and efficiency of federal payments. It also notes that electronic payments reduce the risk of lost or stolen benefits compared with paper checks.