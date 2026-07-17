The Social Security Administration (SSA) specifies on its official website that recipients of disability benefits will, on certain occasions, have to complete a form so that their eligibility to receive the benefit can be monitored.

In that sense, it is essential to respond on time and in full and complete all required fields to avoid putting the continuity of payments at risk.

This process is known as Continuing Disability Review, and its goal is to analyze medical information and closely follow other aspects of the beneficiaries’ daily lives.

Forms are sent to verify eligibility for Social Security benefits

If a notice of review from the agency is received, the SSA-454-BK Form must be completed according to the instructions given.

Options for completing the process

Complete the report online from the beneficiary’s personal account.

Send the form by fax or postal mail to the local Social Security office.

Once it has been sent to SSA, the authorities will verify everything that was written.

What will be reviewed in this form that SSA controls

These reviews may include questions about

Your health condition

Your daily life

The medical treatments or evaluations you are receiving

“The examiner will contact you. They may ask you to fill out more forms or schedule a medical exam. When we finish our review, we will send you a letter with our decision. If we decide that you are no longer eligible for disability benefits, we will also tell you how to appeal”, SSA explains.