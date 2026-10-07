The Social Security Administration (SSA) has established a schedule to distribute payments to its beneficiaries during October 2026. The date on which each person receives the money depends mainly on the type of benefit and, in certain cases, on their date of birth.

Social Security beneficiaries, according to their date of birth, will have three payment days during October and, according to the official SSA schedule, the next payment will be next Wednesday, the 14th.

However, not all beneficiaries receive the money on those dates, since those who began receiving benefits before May 1, 1997 have a different schedule; that is why, to know which day applies, it is necessary to take into account both the type of benefit and the date of birth or the time when payments began to be received.

Beneficiaries who receive their payments according to their date of birth will have their next deposit on October 14, 2026, corresponding to the second Wednesday of the month. It should be noted that this payment belongs to people whose date of birth falls between specific days of the month, according to the SSA, and the following payment dates are:

October 14 : beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th.

October 21 : beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th.

October 28: beneficiaries born between the 21st and the 31st.

In addition to payments distributed according to date of birth, there are beneficiaries who follow a different schedule. People who applied for or began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1, 1997 usually receive their payments on the third day of the month following the one to which the benefit corresponds, although if that date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or federal holiday, the payment is moved up to the corresponding business day, according to the SSA.

For October 2026, the official schedule included last Friday the 2nd for this group, because the third day of the month was a Saturday.

Beneficiaries can check their upcoming payments through their my Social Security account, the Social Security Administration’s online service. In this regard, the official U.S. government portal, USAGov, also gathers information on Social Security benefits and directs users to SSA services to check and manage payments.

If the user has questions about their payment, the SSA offers telephone assistance in English and Spanish, and to communicate in that language, beneficiaries can call 1-800-772-1213 and press option 7, if available at the time of the call.