The Social Security Administration (SSA) payment schedule already lists all the deposit dates for 2026. The calendar is organized in stages according to the type of benefit and, in some cases, the beneficiaries’ birth date.

For this reason, the dates are already known for those born between the 1st and the 10th of each month to receive their payments during the last three months of 2026 .

When do those born from the 1st to the 10th receive the remaining 2026 payments?

The payment dates confirmed by the SSA for beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th are:

October 14.

November 10.

December 9.

Each year, the SSA publishes its official calendar , in which it establishes the scheduled dates for the deposit of the various Social Security benefits.

What should you do if payments aren’t received on time?

The SSA advises through its official website that if the payment is not received on the scheduled date, you should first contact your bank or financial institution, as it may be a delay in payment processing.

If the bank does not respond, you can call toll-free 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contact the nearest Social Security office.

From the SSA blog, they advise informing the agency about any changes in aspects of your life that may affect eligibility and the amount of your benefits.

SSA requests that the following be reported: