The Social Security Number (SSN) is a combination of 9 digits that are assigned uniquely to each person who requests one.

For noncitizens, this is a fundamental procedure, especially if they plan to work or receive certain government assistance payments. Here we tell you what documents are needed in each case and how the process can be carried out.

What documents are needed to apply for the Social Security Number (SSN) for the first time as a noncitizen

SSA indicates that to carry out this process, all of the documents listed below must be presented:

Proof of immigration status

Form I-551 with a foreign passport, Form I-766 or I-94.

F-1 or M-1 students must show their Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status and J-1 or J-2 exchange visitors must show their Certificate of Eligibility for Exchange Visitor Status.

Work eligibility

The I-94 or a stamp in the passport showing work-eligible admission will be sufficient.

F-1 students eligible to work on campus must present a letter with identification, current school status, employer identification, and type of work. In addition, proof of that employment will be needed, such as a signed and dated letter from the employer. This letter must describe:

The work to be performed

Employment start date

Number of hours to be worked

Name and phone number of the supervisor

If you are an authorized F-1 student to work in curricular training (CPT), you must provide Form I-20 with the employment page completed and signed by the responsible party. If you have a DHS I-766 work permit, you must present it. J-1 students must provide a letter from their sponsor.

Those who do not have work authorization may also apply, but receive government benefits that require an SSN. In these situations, a letter from the corresponding agency is needed.

Age

The birth certificate issued abroad must be presented. Children under 12 must be interviewed.

Identity

An updated DHS document will also be requested, such as a Lawful Permanent Resident Card, an I-94, or a work permit.

Important information about this process

SSA specifies that the Social Security number cannot be obtained solely to apply for a driver’s license

Social Security Number and card: how to apply for them for the first time

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), those who are in the United States can complete the process online and then go to an office to submit the corresponding documentation. The process can be started by clicking here.

“Once your application is approved, you will receive a Social Security card with your number by mail within 5 to 10 business days,” the authorities say.