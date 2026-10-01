Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive two deposits during October. This is not due to a bonus or an error, but to the organization of the Social Security Administration (SSA) calendar.

In addition, those who receive this benefit can already check the scheduled dates for the coming months and the current maximum amounts, while anticipation grows for the next Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) that will affect 2027 benefits.

Why will SSI recipients receive two payments in October?

The first payment is scheduled for Thursday, October 1 and corresponds to the installment for the current month, while the second will arrive on Friday, October 30. This other payment corresponds to the November benefit.

This is because SSA sends SSI payments on the first calendar day of each month, and if that date falls on a non-business day, the law requires the deposit to be made on the last preceding business day.

As a result, there are months in which two installments are paid because the payment for the following month is advanced. Therefore, there are no SSI payments scheduled during November.

When are the payments scheduled for the rest of 2026?

According to the official SSA calendar, the remaining dates for SSI-only beneficiaries are as follows: Social Security Administration

October 1, 2026: payment corresponding to October.

October 30, 2026: payment corresponding to November, advanced because November 1 falls on a Sunday.

December 1, 2026: payment corresponding to December.

December 31, 2026: payment corresponding to January 2027, advanced because January 1 is a federal holiday.

How much is the SSI amount and how much is it expected to increase due to COLA?

During 2026, the maximum federal monthly SSI amount is US$994 for an eligible individual and US$1,491. For a so-called “essential person,” the maximum is US$498. These amounts include the 2.8% COLA that took effect in January 2026.

The adjustment for 2027 has not yet been confirmed, as the official figure is expected to be released on October 14, 2026. However, several estimates place the increase between 3.5% and 3.6%.