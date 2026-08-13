The Social Security Administration has expanded its Compassionate Allowances program by adding 14 new medical conditions to the list used to fast-track certain disability claims.

The update brings the total number of conditions covered by the program to 314. The initiative is designed to speed up the processing of disability claims for people with severe medical conditions that clearly meet Social Security’s disability requirements.

Which conditions were added to the Social Security list?

The 14 new conditions added to the Compassionate Allowances list are:

Adenylosuccinate Lyase Deficiency – Neonatal Form and Type 1.

Aicardi Syndrome.

Baraitser-Winter Syndrome.

Beare-Stevenson Cutis Gyrata Syndrome.

Bohring-Opitz Syndrome.

CASK-Related Gene Disorders.

Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma.

Lafora Disease.

Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy (MMPSI).

OPHN1 Syndrome.

Primary Cardiac Sarcoma.

Primary Intracranial Malignant Melanoma.

Uveal Melanoma with Metastases.

Warburg Micro Syndrome.

The additions include rare genetic, neurological, and pediatric disorders, as well as four types of cancer: hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma, primary cardiac sarcoma, primary intracranial malignant melanoma and metastatic uveal melanoma.

How Social Security’s fast-track disability program works

The Compassionate Allowances initiative identifies disability claims involving medical conditions that clearly meet the statutory standard for disability. Because many of the conditions are severe, some claims can be approved based largely on medical confirmation of the diagnosis.

The program is intended to reduce delays for people facing serious illnesses. The SSA’s disability procedures also include a separate Quick Disability Determination process, both of which are designed to accelerate certain disability claims.

However, being diagnosed with one of the conditions on the Compassionate Allowances list does not automatically guarantee benefits. Applicants must still meet Social Security’s applicable requirements for disability benefits.

The program is intended to reduce delays for people facing serious illnesses. Gemini IA

The list now covers 314 conditions

The latest expansion adds to a program that has been operating since 2008. More than 1.2 million people have received disability approvals through the expedited Compassionate Allowances process, according to recent reporting on the SSA’s update.

The SSA maintains the complete Compassionate Allowances list on its website, where applicants and families can review the conditions currently included in the program.