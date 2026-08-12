The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed that no one can retire without having worked at least 10 years in recorded employment, regardless of whether they have already reached retirement age. The requirement is equivalent to 40 work credits, the minimum needed to collect the benefit.

According to the SSA, the credit system has been in place since 1978 and serves as the eligibility basis for retirement, disability, Medicare, and survivor family benefits. Without that minimum, the agency cannot authorize any monthly payment.

How many credits are needed to retire in the United States?

Each person can earn up to four credits per year based on their reported earnings. Reaching 40 credits - the equivalent of a decade of work - is the only way to meet the eligibility requirement.

In 2026, each credit requires u$s 1.890 in covered earnings, so u$s 7.560 in annual earnings are needed to obtain the maximum four credits. Earning more credits than necessary does not increase the benefit amount.

How credits are accumulated in 2026:

Up to 4 credits per year, without exception

u$s 1.890 in covered earnings = 1 credit

u$s 7.560 in covered earnings = the 4 annual credits

The benefit amount depends on average salary, not on extra credits

What happens if a worker does not reach the required 10 years?

If a person does not qualify for the 40 credits by retirement age, the SSA cannot pay retirement benefits, even if they worked for several years and made contributions. The number of credits determines eligibility, not the amount they would receive.

There are exceptions for other benefits: disability requirements vary by age, and dependent children or a spouse may qualify for survivor benefits with only six credits, under a special agency rule.