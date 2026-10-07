The Social Security Administration (SSA) expanded the list of diseases and medical conditions that allow disability benefit applications in the United States to be processed more quickly.

The update added 14 new conditions to the Compassionate Allowances (CAL) program. With these additions, the list now totals 314 medical conditions.

Social Security: Who can access the accelerated process?

Compassionate Allowances make it possible to quickly identify applications from people who suffer from serious diseases and medical conditions that meet the standards established to receive disability benefits.

When a person files an application, the SSA reviews their medical records to determine whether they meet the requirements.

If their condition is on the CAL list, the system can identify the case and speed up its processing.

In some cases, the agency can also obtain medical records electronically, which allows the evaluation to move forward more quickly.

According to the SSA, since this initiative began, more than 1.2 million people with severe disabilities have been approved through this accelerated process.

What are the new conditions included by Social Security?

The SSA added 14 new medical conditions to the Compassionate Allowances list:

Adenylosuccinate lyase deficiency, neonatal form and type 1.

Aicardi syndrome.

Baraitser-Winter syndrome.

Beare-Stevenson cutis gyrata syndrome.

Bohring-Opitz syndrome.

Genetic disorders related to the CASK gene.

Hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma.

Lafora disease.

Malignant migrating partial seizures of infancy (MMPSI).

OPHN1 syndrome.

Primary cardiac sarcoma.

Primary intracranial malignant melanoma.

Uveal melanoma with metastasis.

Warburg microcephaly syndrome.

These additions took effect on August 10, 2026, and were officially announced by the Social Security Administration the following day.

With the update, the program has 314 conditions that can be identified for expedited processing.

How do you apply for disability benefits?

People who want to access the benefits must file an application for disability benefits with the Social Security Administration.

During the process, the agency reviews medical records to determine whether the applicant meets the requirements. When it detects that the condition is part of the CAL list, the application receives an expedited procedure.

This does not mean there is a different financial benefit for these diseases, but rather that the mechanism seeks to speed up the review of the application for people who suffer from certain serious medical conditions.