President Donald Trump announced a one-time $90 Medicare payment for more than 20 million eligible beneficiaries. According to a White House fact sheet, the payment is intended to help cover the cost of Medicare Part B premiums.

The payment is not a new Social Security benefit, even though many recipients will see the money deposited through the Social Security Administration. Eligible beneficiaries who receive their Medicare premiums through Social Security may therefore notice an unexpected $90 payment in their accounts this month.

The payment is funded through the Medicare Improvement Fund, which Congress established in 2008. The administration says eligible beneficiaries will receive the $90 automatically, either through direct deposit or by check.

Trump announced a one-time $90 payment for Medicare beneficiaries

The White House announced a one-time $90 payment for more than 20 million eligible Medicare beneficiaries to help offset their Medicare Part B premiums. The payment comes from the Medicare Improvement Fund, which was created by Congress in 2008.

Eligible beneficiaries will receive the payment automatically in October 2026. Most will receive the $90 through direct deposit, while those without direct deposit will receive a check mailed to the address registered with Medicare.

Who is eligible for the $90 Medicare payment?

The one-time payment is available to 20.8 million people enrolled in Original Medicare Part B who live in the United States. Beneficiaries whose Medicare premiums are already covered by Medicaid are not eligible, nor are those who pay an Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA).

People enrolled in Medicare Advantage will also not receive the payment. The $90 rebate is specifically tied to Medicare Part B under Original Medicare, which covers services such as doctor visits, outpatient care, and other medically necessary services.

Trump announced a one-time $90 payment for eligible Medicare beneficiaries. Fuente: EPA/SIPA USA Samuel Corum / POOL

There is no application or additional registration required for eligible beneficiaries. The payment is being issued automatically based on the beneficiary’s Medicare and payment information.

How will Medicare beneficiaries receive the $90 payment?

Most eligible beneficiaries will receive the $90 payment by direct deposit. CMS says the majority of payments are scheduled to arrive on or around October 8, 2026 , while people without direct deposit will receive a paper check from the U.S. Department of the Treasury later in October.

The payment will generally appear through the same financial channels used for other federal benefits. Because most eligible beneficiaries receive the rebate through a direct deposit from the Social Security Administration, some recipients may see the $90 in an account they normally associate with their Social Security payments.