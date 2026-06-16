The state of California approved a law that allows certain tenants to remain in the property, even if they have not paid rent, if the cause was a disruption in Social Security payments beyond their control. The law is aimed at older adults and people with disabilities who depend on that income to cover their basic expenses.

The legislation, called the Social Security Tenant Protection Act of 2025, pauses eviction proceedings while interrupted benefits are restored. It will be in effect until January 20, 2029.

What changes in the rental law, and what protects tenants who did not pay rent?

The new rule incorporates a legal concept called “Social Security hardship”, which tenants can invoke as a defense against eviction for nonpayment. If the judge verifies that the interruption was caused by the government, they may suspend the proceedings for up to six months.

The protection extends up to 14 days after payments are restored. To access it, the tenant must meet three conditions before the court:

Requirements to invoke the protection

Prove that Social Security was suspended or delayed by the government.

Show that this interruption prevented rent from being paid.

Submit the corresponding evidence to the judge.

Under what conditions will tenants be able to remain in the home without having paid?

The law does not forgive the debt: the tenant must pay the overdue rent or agree to a payment plan with the landlord within 14 days after benefits resume. If they comply, the judge can close the case and cancel the eviction order.

The protection applies exclusively to cases linked to Social Security interruptions. The California Judicial Council must publish new forms before 2027 to make the process easier in the courts.