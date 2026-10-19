Barbra Streisand donated an estate of nearly 22 acres in Malibu, California, valued at $15 million, with five homes and large outdoor spaces, which was handed over to a public agency for purposes linked to environmental conservation to turn it into a park.

The donation was made 32 years ago, and in December 2026 it will be 33 years since the artist handed over the property because of an initiative that sought to transform the former private residence into a space dedicated to research and environmental education, with the aim of contributing to the protection of the natural environment of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Over time, the estate came to be known as Ramirez Canyon Park, a park adapted for conservation, education, and regulated recreation activities with specific access and use conditions, as detailed in the documents of the California Coastal Commission.

Barbra Streisand donated her estate of nearly 22 acres, valued at $15 million 32 years ago

Before donating the estate in 1993, the singer and actress Barbra Streisand had tried to sell it six years earlier, but without any success, and decided to hand over the property to Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, a state agency dedicated to acquiring land for natural spaces and promoting environmental education.

The nearly 9-hectare property had five homes distributed across six lots, paths, gardens, orchards, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and various outdoor spaces, according to the California Coastal Commission report from March 2000, which assessed the property’s intended uses.

The project was originally named Streisand Center of Conservacy Studies, in reference to the artist and the goal of promoting studies on land stewardship.

From luxury residence to conservation park in California: what happened to the estate donated by Barbra Streisand

Over time, the property came to be called Ramirez Canyon Park with administrative functions and support for the park’s activities related to conservation and environmental education, according to the California Coastal Commission.

Among the changes to the estate were the creation of trails and picnic areas, guided tours, small-group gatherings, and outreach programs for older adults, young people from disadvantaged communities, and people with disabilities.

In this sense, the property is open to the public, but with restrictions, since according to the institutional information of the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, access to the estate is limited to visits by appointment. This measure responds to the particular conditions of the property, located at the end of Ramirez Canyon Road, a residential area with restricted vehicle access.