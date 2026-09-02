Social Security beneficiaries will receive their September 2026 payments according to the Social Security Administration’s regular monthly schedule. The payment date depends primarily on the beneficiary’s birth date, although some recipients follow a different schedule.

The Social Security Administration generally sends retirement, disability, and survivor benefits on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month. In September, those payments will be issued on September 9, September 16, and September 23, 2026.

Social Security payment schedule for September 2026

The September payment dates are:

September 3: Social Security beneficiaries who started receiving benefits before May 1997, under the separate payment schedule.

September 9: Beneficiaries whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of the month.

September 16: Beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 11th and 20th .

September 23: Beneficiaries whose birthday falls between the 21st and 31st.

This means that most beneficiaries will receive their September Social Security payment on one of the three Wednesday dates based on the day of the month they were born.

Who gets paid first in September?

The first regular Social Security payment in September will go to people who receive benefits under the schedule for beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security before May 1997. Their Social Security payment is scheduled for September 3.

For most other beneficiaries, the first payment will arrive on September 9. This group includes people whose birthdays fall from September 1 through September 10.

The next groups will be paid on September 16 and September 23, depending on their birth date.

When will SSI beneficiaries receive their payment?

Supplemental Security Income follows a different schedule from regular Social Security benefits. SSI payments are generally issued on the first day of the month.

For September 2026, the SSI payment is scheduled for September 1. People who receive both SSI and Social Security can have their payments issued on different dates because the two programs follow separate schedules.

The SSA also notes that people who received Social Security before May 1997, or who receive both Social Security and SSI, follow a special payment arrangement. Under that schedule, Social Security is paid on the third day of the month and SSI on the first.

Supplemental Security Income follows a different schedule from regular Social Security benefits. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

What if your Social Security payment is late?

The SSA advises beneficiaries to allow three additional mailing days if a payment does not arrive on the expected date before contacting Social Security.

Beneficiaries can also use their online my Social Security account to manage their benefits and access information about their payments and records.

The complete 2026 payment calendar is available through the Social Security Administration’s official website.