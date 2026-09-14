Having a debt with the IRS can trigger different instances of contact by the tax authorities of the United States. Depending on the characteristics of the case, the agency may contact the taxpayer through different channels and, in certain circumstances, send an official to carry out an in-person action.

Although this type of procedure may generate particular interest among those who live in Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, New York or Chicago, there is no rule limiting these actions to those cities. The IRS has federal jurisdiction, so its collection mechanisms can be applied anywhere in U.S. territory when a taxpayer has outstanding tax obligations.

Those responsible for handling some of these cases are the Revenue Officers, specialized officials in the recovery of taxes owed and in situations related to tax returns that were not filed. Their intervention may consist of assessing the taxpayer’s financial situation, explaining the alternatives to regularize the debt and, if applicable, taking the collection measures contemplated by tax law.

In what cases can a Revenue Officer intervene

The involvement of a Revenue Officer may occur when a tax obligation remains unresolved. This may include both outstanding tax debts and returns that the taxpayer has not yet filed.

An in-person visit does not necessarily represent the first contact between the IRS and the taxpayer. In the usual procedure, Revenue Officers make different attempts to communicate and may use Letter 725-B to set up an appointment.

This notice informs the date, time, and place scheduled for the meeting. The meeting may take place at an IRS office, at the taxpayer’s home or business when appropriate, and may also be arranged by phone.

For this reason, having a return filed late does not automatically mean that an IRS official will show up at a home. The intervention will depend on the specific characteristics of each case and the status of the tax obligation.

Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, New York and Chicago are not the only areas affected

Large cities such as Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, New York and Chicago concentrate a significant number of taxpayers, so they may appear as geographic references in information related to IRS collection actions.

However, the measure has federal reach. Revenue Officers operate under procedures established by the IRS and their authority is not restricted to specific cities, states, or regions.

The agency explains that these officials generally work within an assigned geographic area, although they may travel to other zones when their official duties require it. There are also procedures that contemplate coordinated field activities.

Therefore, there is no rule limiting IRS visits or collection actions to Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, New York or Chicago. A person residing anywhere else in the United States may also become involved if their tax situation requires the intervention of a Revenue Officer.

The IRS no longer normally makes visits without notice

The in-person visit procedure underwent an important change in 2023. That year, the IRS announced the end of most unannounced visits made by Revenue Officers.

Since then, the agency generally uses Letter 725-B to set up an appointment before arranging an in-person meeting. The change sought to reduce confusion caused by people pretending to be agency officials and improve safety for both taxpayers and employees.

This does not mean that in-person visits have disappeared. The IRS continues to use face-to-face meetings when they are necessary within its collection procedures, although there is usually prior communication with the taxpayer.

When a no-appointment visit may occur

Unannounced visits were not completely eliminated. The procedure includes certain exceptions in which an official may appear without a previously established appointment.

These situations may include certain procedures related to summonses, seizures and other enforcement actions. There are also specific circumstances in which an unscheduled visit may be considered to protect the Government’s interests.

For this reason, a person who receives an unexpected visit from someone claiming to be an IRS official should not automatically assume it is a routine procedure. The agency itself states that unannounced visits are rare and recommends carefully verifying the identity of the alleged employee.

What may happen if taxes are outstanding

The intervention of a Revenue Officer does not mean that the IRS will immediately seize the taxpayer’s assets.

The official may analyze the person’s financial situation, review the outstanding obligations, and determine what alternatives exist to resolve the debt. Depending on the circumstances, mechanisms such as payment agreements and other options provided within the collection process may be available.

However, when a debt remains unpaid and the requirements established by the regulations are met, the IRS can move forward with more severe collection measures. These include levies on funds, the filing of a federal tax lien, and, in certain circumstances, the seizure of assets.

These actions are part of a procedure that includes different notices and stages. Therefore, receiving communication from the IRS or being contacted by a Revenue Officer does not by itself amount to an immediate seizure.