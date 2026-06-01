En esta noticia
Long-standing tax debts can trigger much harsher measures than many taxpayers imagine. In the United States, when a tax obligation remains unresolved for long periods, the Government can intensify collection methods and send officials directly to the taxpayer’s home.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) retains the authority to carry out home visits in certain cases of persistent tax debts, especially when taxpayers ignore official notices or fail to regularize their tax situation.
The procedure that many do not complete for years
Tax authorities usually begin the process with:
- Debt notices
- Official notifications
- Payment demands and accumulated interest
When the taxpayer does not respond for long periods, the case may escalate to more aggressive collection stages.
The Government will go door to door to everyone who postponed this procedure
In-person visits may occur to:
- Verify tax information
- Attempt to locate the taxpayer
- Deliver official documentation
- Advance pending collection proceedings
The IRS can use different legal tools to recover taxes owed.
The IRS seizes all these assets one by one immediately
If the debt remains unresolved, the agency can move forward against:
- Bank accounts
- Wages and salaries
- Vehicles
- Real estate properties
- Other financial assets
How can seizures be avoided?
Even in the face of advanced collection proceedings, people can still:
- Negotiate payment agreements
- Request administrative reviews
- File appeals
- Voluntarily regularize the debt