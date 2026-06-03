En esta noticia
When a debt with the tax authority remains unresolved for some time, the process stops being administrative and moves to direct action. In the United States, ignoring final notices can enable measures that immediately affect the taxpayer’s money and assets.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), can proceed with seizures if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy.
The IRS notice that absolutely no one should postpone
Before carrying out a levy, the IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Through this key notification, the agency informs:
- Details of the outstanding debt
- The up to 30 days deadline to respond or regularize
This is the last notice before collection measures are activated.
IRS automatically seizes everyone who postponed this procedure
If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or does not respond within the established deadlines:
- The case is moved to the active collection system (ACS)
- The levy is authorized without further warnings
- The room for negotiation is drastically reduced
Failure to respond speeds up the process.
IRS immediately seizes all these assets
Through ACS, the IRS can apply:
- Seizure of bank accounts
- Withholding of wages (wage garnishment)
- Action against property and assets