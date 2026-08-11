A tax benefit will begin to apply in the United States and could represent economic relief of up to 5,000 dollars for certain families. This is an amount that is deposited directly into the bank account and does not depend on whether the taxpayer owes taxes or not.

The measure was included in the latest tax reform promulgated by President Donald Trump and began to take effect this tax season . The goal is to encourage the formation of new families through direct economic support with no complex restrictions.

Which families will receive the 5,000 dollars for adoption in the United States

The new benefit expands the refundable cap of the adoption tax credit, which means families can receive up to 5,000 dollars per adopted child, even if they do not have taxes to pay.

Unlike other credits or deductions, this amount is delivered as a direct refund from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), deposited into the applicant’s bank account.

To qualify, it is necessary to have completed a legal adoption starting in 2025, either in the United States or through international processes. In addition, the family must include the information in its annual tax return and meet the requirements set by the IRS.

What is needed to qualify:

Have legally completed an adoption process since 2025.

since 2025. Include the adoption in the annual tax return through Form 1040.

through Form 1040. Submit the documentation required by the IRS.

required by the IRS. Reside legally in the United States at the time of application.

This benefit seeks to make adoption easier and provide financial support to families that add new members under the law.

What you need to do to receive the 5,000 dollars from the IRS

The benefit is handled as part of the annual tax return filed through Form 1040. When filing the form, taxpayers must include the adopted child’s information, attach the corresponding documents, and use the forms enabled for refundable credits .

If no federal taxes are owed, the amount will be delivered directly to the taxpayer, so it is mandatory to select a bank account to receive the money via direct deposit. If the information is valid, the IRS authorizes payment without delays, and no minimum income amount is required to qualify.